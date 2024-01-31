Universe Today Podcast
Your Ultimate Guide to All Things Space
Space news, interviews, Q&As, and exclusive content from Universe Today.
Audio versions of Fraser Cain YouTube channel.
January 31st, 2024
Solar energy is simple the best energy source we have access to. But how can we make it even better? With space tech, of course! In this interview I'm talking about a project that suggests putting giant solar reflectors in orbit to extend daytime for solar farms on Earth with my guest, Dr Onur Celik.
January 30th, 2024
Why can't Starship reach the Moon without refuelling? How big can black holes get? What space station will replace the ISS? How big do Lagrange points get? Answering all these questions and more in this week's Q&A show.
January 29th, 2024
The Hubble Tension is one of the most exciting mysteries in modern-day science. Different methods give different results for the expansion of the Universe. So, how can we solve this and can James Webb help us with that? Or will it make things even worse? Finding out with Physics Nobel Prize laureate, Dr Adam Riess.
January 26th, 2024
Ingenuity is over. SLIM landed on the Moon, but it’s upside-down. Webb sees planets orbiting white dwarf stars. And we finally know why Starship exploded.
January 24th, 2024
How can we possibly know how does the Milky Way look like? Is Marth worth further exploration after not finding any life there for years? How can we realistically settle on the Moon? All this and more in the week's Q&A show.
January 22nd, 2024
When we'll be sending probes to other stars, getting there will be only one part of the challenge. How do we get the data back? So, NASA just funded a research that will be aiming to solve this problem through the NIAC program.
January 19th, 2024
News about two lunar landers, Webb helps rule out one explanation for the Hubble Tension, NASA’s new quiet supersonic plane, and lots of exoplanet news.
January 16th, 2024
Why it's easier for James Webb to observe TRAPPIST-1 than Alpha Centauri? Is a lunar space elevator possible at all? What would my ideal space mission look like? Can we build a telescope the size of a solar system? Answering all these questions and more in this week's Q&A show.
January 15th, 2024
This is an episode I did with Brian Dunning, host of The Skeptoid podcast and Richard Saunders, host of The Skeptic Zone podcast. Enjoy!
January 14th, 2024
This is an episode I did with Brian Dunning, host of Skeptoid and producer and director of THE UFO MOVIE THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE and Richard Saunders, host of The Skeptic Zone. Enjoy!
January 12th, 2024
We finally learn the true color of Neptune. Vulcan succeeds while Peregrine fails. Delays for Artemis missions. A rocket that eats itself for more thrust.
January 6th, 2024
This is a bonus episode from John Michael Godier's Event Horizon podcast. We discussed JWST, Artmeis, Parker Solar Probe and many other things to be excited about in 2024.
January 5th, 2024
Juno’s closest flyby of Io, Hubble studies an exoplanet atmosphere for 3 years, astronauts test out Starship’s elevator, and more evidence for quark stars.
January 1st, 2024
Where are the limits of James Webb's capabilities? What can we expect from it in terms of exoplanet research and how can we get there? Finding out with Dr Luis Welbanks.
December 22nd, 2023
There’s toxic gas flowing out of Enceladus that could be the key to life. Could there be black holes inside stars? NASA tight beams a cat video from space.
December 19th, 2023
Io is the by far the most volcanically active place in our Solar System. However, there were not too many missions studying it. What could we learn about Io if we did launch a mission to it? Finding out the answers with Dr Ashley Davies from NASA JPL.